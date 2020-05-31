GARY McKINNEY
GARY C. McKINNEY  
Gary C. McKinney passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Maureen, son, Jim, granddaughter, Bailey, and sister, Linda (Darrell) Cox. Gary is also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends. Gary was predeceased by his son, Frank. Gary retired from the Department of Energy after serving more than 40 years in Procurement. Mass at a later date. For additional details please see www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
