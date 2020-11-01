

Gary Robert Miller "Red"

Gary, of Alexandria, VA, passed away October 25, 2020 from a heart attack. He was born of Robert J Miller and Janet F Roberts in Washington, DC in 1955. Gary is survived by his wife Hazel Miller; his daughters Marie Miller and Caitlin Miller; and his grandson, Peter "PJ" Nix. He is the beloved brother of Sherry Walsh and uncle of Danielle Hockenberry. As a Master Electrician Contractor, Gary founded Direct Current in his thirties, which still prospers today. He was a man of faith and his word. He dedicated his life to being there for the people in his life. He will be missed terribly.Due to the Covid-19, the memorial mass will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Catholic Church.Please visit his Facebook page and share your memories of Red.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store