GARY "Red" MILLER
Gary Robert Miller "Red"  
Gary, of Alexandria, VA, passed away October 25, 2020 from a heart attack. He was born of Robert J Miller and Janet F Roberts in Washington, DC in 1955. Gary is survived by his wife Hazel Miller; his daughters Marie Miller and Caitlin Miller; and his grandson, Peter "PJ" Nix. He is the beloved brother of Sherry Walsh and uncle of Danielle Hockenberry. As a Master Electrician Contractor, Gary founded Direct Current in his thirties, which still prospers today. He was a man of faith and his word. He dedicated his life to being there for the people in his life. He will be missed terribly.Due to the Covid-19, the memorial mass will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Catholic Church.Please visit his Facebook page and share your memories of Red.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490074
