Passed away in Naples, FL on November 18, 2020 after a short illness. Gary was born in Berkeley, CA on September 12, 1942. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Susan Mangum Nebeker and sisters, Rosalind (James) Hoggan and Kathleen (Arthur) Evans and many nieces and nephews. Gary was a dedicated union leader (Vice President) for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union for many years and was also a former President of FIET/UNI Global Union based in Geneva, Switzerland. Gary had a fulfilling career and worked hard to bring good union principles to people in the US and around the world. Gary was an avid University of California Trojan football fan and Los Angeles Dodger fan. Gary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. No services scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to charities that Gary held dear to his heart, Habitat for Humanity or For The Love Of Cats on Marco Island, Florida.