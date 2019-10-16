

Gary Lee Phillips



On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Gary Phillips, loving husband and father of three children, and grandfather of six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 60.

Gary was born August 10, 1959, in Silver Spring, MD to Stanley and Dorothy Phillips. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; his mother, Dorothy; and sister Marsha. He is survived by his wife Carrie; his three children, Jennifer, Andrew and Pamela; and six grandchildren, Cora, Klayton, Lillyan, Weston, Logan, and Emma; as well as sister Sandra Arberg.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery.