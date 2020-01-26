

Gary D. Saltsman

(Age 68)



Beloved companion of Dan Sharp (deceased); son of the late Concetta Saltsman (nee Rodono) and Dudley; brother of Mark, Dennis (deceased) and Brian (deceased); uncle of Megan, Sarah, Savannah, Shelby, Elizabeth and Dennis. Sister-in-law of Denise (nee Podojil) and Mary (nee Urankar), passed away on January 16, 2020.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on March 7, 2020 at Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington DC 20016. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to Gary's life at the church hall following the mass.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Annunciation Church.