Gary Lee Sheaffer
Retired U.S. Foreign Service Officer, lost his five-year battle with cancer the evening of November 9, 2020. He was 62 years old. Gary grew up in Mechanicsburg, PA, and attended Dickinson College, from which he graduated as a Charles Nisbet Scholar with a BA in Philosophy in 1980. Following a brief period working as a local journalist, Gary entered the Foreign Service in 1984. His first assignment was as vice consul in Vancouver, British Columbia, a job that fostered a strong attachment to Canada for the rest of his life. It also led to a professional focus on consular work that would mark most of his career. Gary's later assignments abroad included Algiers, Algeria; Paris, France; Istanbul, Turkey; and Montreal, Canada. His domestic assignments were primarily in the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the Department of State. Gary was promoted into the Senior Foreign Service in 2011 and retired the following year at the rank of Counselor and holding the position of Deputy Director for Canadian Affairs. In addition to the pride Gary took in his work and service to his country, he developed a passion for jazz, fine wine, and good food. He especially loved clams, which he would eat in any way they were prepared, sometimes with regret. Gary also enjoyed traveling, especially to exotic places where he and his wife could see animals in their native habitats. This experience gave them a shared devotion to protecting wildlife and the environment. Among Gary's talents was a strong talent for writing. Gary is survived by Michele Chapman, his wife of 32 years whom he met in Algiers, as well as two cats (Zoe and Oliver). Other survivors include his mother, Adelle, sister, Karen, and brother, Steve, along with in-laws Jim and Jackie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to The Feline Foundation of Greater Washington (FFGW), Doctors Without Borders
, or INOVA Fairfax Life with Cancer. Share a memory with the family at www.moneyandking.com