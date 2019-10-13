Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY SOKNESS. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Arlington National Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

SOKNESS GARY L. SOKNESS Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) Retired Army Colonel Gary L. Sokness, 75, who served as Executive Officer to General William Odom, Director of the National Security Agency during the Reagan Administration, died October 13, 2018, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. His death was due to complications related to Parkinson's disease resulting from exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam. Col. Sokness entered the US Army in 1965 after graduation from the University of North Dakota and served in Vietnam. He had a distinguished military career, serving in Asia, Europe, and the United States where he was selected as aide-de-camp to General Omar Bradley, and aide to Commanding General of the Army Security Agency, Major General Charles Denholm. Assignments included commanding the 856 ASA Company in Germany, the 109th CEWI battalion at Ft. Lewis, WA, and CONUS MI Battalion at Ft. Meade, MD. During his military career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit,

During his military career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and citations for distinguished service to the intelligence community. He was a 1986 graduate of the National War College. He retired November 1, 1988, after serving at the NSA, with the rank of Colonel. After his military retirement, Colonel Sokness worked as a financial adviser, first at Johnson and Lemon and later for Janney, Montgomery, Scott in Washington, D.C., until his retirement in 2012. A kind and thoughtful individual, he saw to the care and welfare of a total stranger he met one day at the office because she was a veteran of the U.S. Army and faced declining physical health. A resident of Georgetown for over 35 years, Colonel Sokness could frequently be seen walking his two blue merle collies near his home or chatting with his neighbors in Rose Park. His interests included art and architecture. That interest in design drew him to collaborate with the architecture firm of Wnuk and Spurlock and build a beautiful second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Colonel Sokness had two loves in his life, his partner Stephan Shriver and the City of New York. Colonel Sokness and Stephan were devoted part-time New Yorkers and maintained an apartment on the Upper West Side. Colonel Sokness loved exploring the city by foot and by subway. He found all five boroughs fascinating. His interest in museums, theater, concerts, the parks, and mostly the restaurants was inspiring. He loved watching the sunset over the Hudson from his living room window on Riverside Drive. He was a regular for Friday lunch at The Little Owl, he could frequently be seen chatting with the countermen at Zabar's, and it was not uncommon for him to jump on the F train when he craved a poppy seed bagel with Scottish salmon from Russ and Daughters. Colonel Sokness was a great fan of Bette Midler - yes, the Colonel was a Bette-Head. He attended dozens of Ms. Midler's concerts and frequently sat in the front row. It is fitting that the last live performance Gary enjoyed was sitting in aisle five, center orchestra, watching Ms. Midler race across the Shubert Theater stage as Dolly Gallagher Levi. Colonel Sokness was born December 11, 1942, in Fargo, ND, the son of Levi and Marie (Correll) Sokness. He grew up in Grand Forks, ND and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1960. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in Business Administration and was active in ROTC. He later earned a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Utah. He is survived by Stephan Shriver, his partner of 37 years and 10 months; a sister Janet (Larry) Eickman of Grand Forks; three nephews: Jeff (Dawn), John (Kara) both of Grand Forks, and Tim (Kris) of Brooklyn Park, MN; an uncle, Lloyd (Beverly) Correll of Moorhead, MN; and several cousins. Survivors also include his devoted health care assistant Patience Ogbeide and his close friend Carolyn Shambarger. Colonel Gary Sokness will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend the burial should be at the Administration Building at Arlington National Cemetery no later than 12:30 p.m. on the day of the service. 