

Gary Spinella (Age 69)



Of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, surrounded by his wife and two sons. Gary is survived by Michele, the love of his life, whom he married in 1978, and by his two sons, Kevin and Jeffrey, whom he adored. He also leaves behind one brother, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family, whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind many close friends from the Scottdale, PA and Damascus, MD areas. On September 23, 1950, Gary was born in Mt. Pleasant, PA to parents, Michael and Veronica Spinella. Gary grew up in Scottdale, PA and graduated from Southmoreland High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Education from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1972. Following that, Gary received his Master of Arts in Teaching (M.A.T.) from the University of Pittsburgh in 1973. Gary relocated to Montgomery County, MD to begin his teaching career at Alta Vista Elementary School. It was during this time that Gary met his future wife Michele through a program called Outdoor Education when their two small schools merged together for a week long program. Though Gary was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he also enjoyed following local sports teams. He loved his family, music from the 60's and 70's, and Italian food. Most notably, Gary was known for his love of teaching. As an educator for nearly 40 years, he taught at numerous elementary and middle schools, including most recently at Rosa Parks Middle School in Olney, MD, retiring from teaching in 2011. He was passionate about teaching and his legacy is the profound impact he had on the lives of his students, colleagues, friends, and family, that he has changed forever. Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Rd., Damascus, MD 20872. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, MD. Donations may be made to the ALS Association or to affiliated organizations. Online condolences may be expressed at