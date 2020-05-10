The Washington Post

GARY WILSON

GARY KEITH WILSON (Age 58)  

Gary Keith Wilson of Washington, D.C. departed this earthly life on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Preceding him in death his parents, George and Katherine Wilson, two brothers, Alvin Wilson and Jerome "Butch" Wilson. Gary leaves to cherish his memory, niece LaKeisha Wilson; nephew Michael Wilson; one aunt Januve Phillips; many cousins; and special cousin Rita Wilson who expressed much love, support and guidance throughout his life. A celebration will be held in Gary's memory at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
