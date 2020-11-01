1/
GARY WILSON
Gary Meredith Wilson (Age 73)  
Of Vienna, VA died on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughter Kimberly Wilbur (Warren); son Christopher Wilson (Afifa); three grandsons Ray Wilson, Yassin Wilson, Mark Wilbur; a sister Linda Bethea (Dennis) and several cousins and nieces and nephews. Gary was a long-time and highly regarded employee of the USDA Forest Service. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ColonialWilliamsburg.org; plant a tree; Vienna Adventist Academy Scholarship Fund, 340 Courthouse Rd. SW, Vienna, VA 22180 or a charity of your choice. For the complete obituary and to view and sign the family guestbook, please visit:www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
