The Washington Post

GARY WINTERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY WINTERS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Gary Allen Winters  
March 2, 1948 - January 9, 2020  

loving husband, father, and brother passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Gary was a career public servant who worked for the House of Representatives, Senate, and General Services Administration. Known for his quick wit, love of flannels and unwavering loyalty to the Washington Nationals and Capitals, Gary will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; daughters, Cassie and Jaimie; son, Gary; and sister, Judy Skirbunt. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 pm at his family home in Silver Spring.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.