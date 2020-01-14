Gary Allen Winters
March 2, 1948 - January 9, 2020
loving husband, father, and brother passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Gary was a career public servant who worked for the House of Representatives, Senate, and General Services Administration. Known for his quick wit, love of flannels and unwavering loyalty to the Washington Nationals and Capitals, Gary will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; daughters, Cassie and Jaimie; son, Gary; and sister, Judy Skirbunt. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-4 pm at his family home in Silver Spring.