Gay Barrett Ferrante (Age 78)
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Gay Barrett Ferrante of Spencerville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Nicola Ferrante; loving mother of Lisa Ferrante Leath and Robert Ferrante; dear sister of Betty Bernard and the late Vincent Barrett; cherished grandmother of Emma Leath; loving daughter of Juanita Barrett Bateman and the late Vincent Barrett; also survived by family and friends. Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice at http://montgomeryhospice.org
.