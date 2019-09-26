GAY MILLER
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of Warren Miller; devoted mother of Brian (Beth) Miller, Gary Miller, Elise Miller and Nancy (Terry) Reynolds; loving sister of Helen Gold; cherished grandmother of Paige Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Miller, Laura Miller (David White), Carly (Tommy) Carothers and Asher Miller; great-grandmother of Josiah, Kyla and Jackson Carothers. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be observing Shiva at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 on Saturday at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.