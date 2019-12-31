

In Loving Memory of our Beautiful Sister,



Gayle LaWann Jones

February 1, 1963 - December 31, 2018



Today we remember our beautiful sister Gayle LaWann Jones. She lived an incredible life and will always be remembered. We are all so Thankful and Grateful for the time we shared together. The love she bestowed on us all will endure forever. Gayle had a compassionate spirit and loving heart for all. She will always be loved and cherished by her family and loved ones - a selfless, loving sister who gave of herself so honestly and generously. Today we remember and celebrate Gayle and the abundant joy she bought to us.

"The eternal God is your refuge, and His everlasting arms are under you..."

(Deuteronomy 33:27)