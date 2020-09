Or Copy this URL to Share



Gayle Regina Vaughns

On Wednesday August 26, 2020, Gayle Regina Vaughns died peacefully in Washington, DC. She was the beloved daughter of Thomas Lee Vaughns and Leolia W. Vaughns. Gayle is also survived by her sister, Janelle D. Vaughns; brother, Thomas L. H. Vaughns; and her uncle Edward E. Wright (Vernell) of Fort Washington, MD; and a host of close relatives and friends. Private funeral services will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store