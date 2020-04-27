The Washington Post

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Ft. Lincoln Cemetery
Notice
Gaynell Hardy  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Willam Hardy, Jr.; two daughters, Suprina Hardy and Ella Hardy; five grandchildren, Teonna Hardy, Taevon Hardy, Tychelle Ward, James Hunter and Chanel Hunter; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Frances Henderson, Margaret Williams and Betty Longshore; one brother, Raymond Longshore; three special friends, Charlotte Anderson, Frances White and Inez Edwards; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Hardy was preceded in death by her parents, Avie and Frances Longshore, daughter, Donna Hardy; two sisters, Elizabeth Ward and Etta Eichelberger. Mrs. Hardy may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE pm Tuesday, April 28, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 27, 2020
