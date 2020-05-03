Rev. Dr. GAYRAUD S. WILMORE, JR.
On April 18, 2020, at the age of 98, a Presbyterian social activitist and theological seminary professor, Gay was born in Philadelphia, PA. He married Lee Wilson in Tucson, AZ before being deployed to Italy as part of the Buffalo Soldiers during World War II. After returning, Gay graduated with highest honors from Lincoln University and later earned at B.DIV and STM degrees and five honorary doctorates. After ordination in 1950, he became a pastor and was involved in the desegreation of public schools. In 1963, he became the first national exeuctive director of the Commission on Religion and Race, where he made many contributions to the Civil Rights
Movement and later authored numerous books. Gay is survived and cherished by three children, many grandchildren and numerous friends and colleagues. A memorial service will lbe held at a later date.