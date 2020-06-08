Geertruida Frederika Hagen "Trudy'
Geertruida Frederika Hagen, "Trudy' to her friends and "Truus' to her family, passed away in her home in the very early hours of Monday, June 1, 2020. Trudy was born September 27, 1936 in Lent, a town across the river Waal from the more famous Nijmegen in The Netherlands. Trudy pursued an education and graduated with an associate degree in Administration in Nijmegen. She immediately showed a penchant for numbers and book-keeping. Her life path took quite the turn when she met her future husband Franciscus "Frans' Hagen (deceased 2016). On December 29, 1961, they married in Lent and emigrated to the United States in May 1962. Trudy's career in the US centered on book-keeping and later full-fledged accounting as a second job for the Hagen family restaurant business. Trudy's real passion was her primary job teaching Dutch at the Foreign Service Institute of the US State Department. She taught for over two decades and excelled in her role to engage and enthuse ambassadors and federal agents. In her latter years, Trudy would find great joy maintaining her long friendships and making new friends in her retirement community. She continued with Spanish classes, book club and bridge. Trudy will be remembered for her love of education, culture, people and travel. Her drive and willpower to learn and to share will endure in the hearts and minds of many. Trudy is survived by her two children, her son Marc Hagen and his two sons living in Charlottesville, Virginia and her daughter Ingrid Hagen and her son and daughter living in The Hague, The Netherlands. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to the ACLU action.aclu.org/give/now. Condolences may be made at adamsgreen.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.