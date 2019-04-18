GELA PORTEE (1924 - 2019)
Gela O. Portee was called to eternal rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Louisa, VA on April 16, 1924 to the late Obie Diah and Byrdella Gooch. She was a resident of Washington, DC for over 50 years and spent the last several years in Fairfax, VA with her son and daughter-in-law, before moving back to her home in Louisa. She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church in Louisa. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wiley Portee; her son, Dorian and wife Linda; granddaughter, Brittany; Brittany's mother, Nancy; three step-granddaughters; two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing April 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at D.D. Watson Funeral Home, Louisa, VA. Funeral April 20, 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1546 Vawter Corner Rd., Louisa, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2019
