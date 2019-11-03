

GENE RILEY BURLESON (Age 73)



Of Keswick , VA. beloved husband of Dabney Jane Hibbert Burleson, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers Jack, Gary, and Gale and their wives, Sarah, Nancy, and Ann as well as by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Troyce William and Lilly Virginia Burleson, as well as by two brothers and a sister, all of whom died in childhood.

Gene was born on June 13, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy from July, 1964 through October, 1968 on the destroyer, USS DeHaven and was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal and four Vietnam service medals. Following his service, he was a Computer Telecommunications Specialist Program Manager for the U.S. Navy Department for over 30 years, later working in the same capacity for Hewlett Packard.

Gene and Dabney married in October, 1993 and lived in Bethesda, Maryland until moving to Virginia in 2010. In 2014, they built their home in Glenmore in Keswick outside of Charlottesville.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Teague Funeral Home, 2250 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the ( woundedwarriorproject.org ) or the Independence Fund ( independencefund.org ).

