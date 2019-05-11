The Washington Post

GENE CLAYTOR Sr.

  • "Mable, all of us at Fort Hunt Hair design want you and your..."
    - MaryLynn Scriva
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Gene Edward Claytor, Sr.  

Of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Alexandria, VA, passed May 10, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Mabel Claytor; loving father of Sue Milam (Dennis), Jerry Claytor (Joanne), and Gene Claytor, Jr.; grandfather of Michael and Jason Milam, Jerry Claytor Jr., Emma, Nicole, Jessie and Amanda Claytor; great-grandfather of four. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Monday, May 13 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., where a funeral will be held Tuesday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
