GENE GARY-WILLIAMS (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Emory United Methodist Church
6100 Georgia Ave. NW
Washington, DC
Gene E. Gary-Williams  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 1, 2019. Gene was born on April 25, 1936, in Newberry, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Gina McClain-Prather (Jeff); sister, Gloria Gary Lawlah (John); grandchildren Milalai and Xavier McClain; niece, Gloria Lawlah-Walker; nephews, John Wesley Lawlah, IV (Terry), and Gary McCarrell Lawlah; a host of dear friends, relatives, and colleagues. She is predeceased by her beloved daughter, Lynne Suzonne McClain, and her devoted husband, Aaron Clarence 'Dink' Williams. A Memorial service will be held on December 7 at 10 a.m. at Emory United Methodist Church, 6100 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
