PELL ERNESTE E. PELL Journalist and Broadcast Executive Ernest Eugene "Gene" Pell, 83, died quietly on April 7, 2020 at his home near Syria, VA, after a valiant 3-year battle with cancer. He was born March 15, 1937 in Paducah, KY, the oldest of four children of Ernest Joseph and Edna Marie (Stewart) Pell. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Jane (Roehm) Pell of Syria; two daughters from a previous marriage: Anne Frances Pell of Morsasco, Italy and Jennifer Susan Pell of Makawno, HI; a grandson Sasha Pell of Makawno, HI; a stepson Maj. Philipp Edouard Rigaut who lives in Prince William Co., VA with his wife Amanda and five children; a sister, Carol Goodman Taylor of Lexington, KY; a sister, Sandria Lynn Cox of Woodbridge, VA; a brother Clark Edward Pell of West Coxsackie NY; and several nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Pierre-Louis Rigaut. After earning a BA in English from Harvard and a MS in Journalism from Boston University, Gene began his career in television news in 1963 as an investigative reporter with WBI-TV in Boston, then became an anchor for Boston stations WBZ and WCVB. In 1969 he joined the Westinghouse Broadcasting Co. as the National Political Correspondent in Washington and was later promoted to Chief of the Westinghouse Foreign News Service in London. He joined NBC News in 1978 and served as the NBC Correspondent in Moscow from 1978-1980 and as the Pentagon Correspondent from 1980-1982. He joined the Voice of America (VOA) in 1982 as the Director of News and Current Affairs and in 1985 was appointed VOA Director by President Reagan. Later in 1985 he was asked to become the President/CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Inc.(RFE/RL) in Munich and led RFE/RL during the critical period 1985-1992 when the Soviet Union collapsed and peaceful transitions to democratic governments took place across Eastern Europe and the Soviet bloc. RFE/RL was widely praised for the critical role it played in those peaceful transitions. He retired from RFE/RL in 1993 but continued working in broadcasting for many years with Radio America and other organizations. The Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, VA is assisting the family and has a detailed obituary on its website (

