GENEVA C. DAVIS (Age 86)
On February 27, 2019, beloved wife of Deacon George C. Davis. She is also survived by son, George Davis, Jr. (Christine); daughters, Angela Davis and Valencia Clinton (Ronald); two grandchildren, Danielle Baylor (Jerome) and Dwayne Clinton; one sister, Thenia Small (Joseph) and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Ave., SE, 20019, Pastor Anthony L. Minter, officiating. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by POPE.