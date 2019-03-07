GENEVA DAVIS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENEVA DAVIS.

 

GENEVA C. DAVIS (Age 86)

On February 27, 2019, beloved wife of Deacon George C. Davis. She is also survived by son, George Davis, Jr. (Christine); daughters, Angela Davis and Valencia Clinton (Ronald); two grandchildren, Danielle Baylor (Jerome) and Dwayne Clinton; one sister, Thenia Small (Joseph) and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Ave., SE, 20019, Pastor Anthony L. Minter, officiating. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by POPE.

logo
Funeral Home
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.