GENEVA MAYS
On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 our beloved mother and friend passed away. She is survived by sons Paul Eric (Germaine), Jon (Kendra); grandchildren Porsha (Demetrius) Stephen, Paul Arthur, Trinity and Haven; four great grandchildren; sister-in-law Janet Jackson and a host of family and friends. Mrs. Mays will be laid to rest at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 9th St. NW on Thursday, May 16. Jack and Jill and Links ceremonies to begin at 9:30 a.m., Funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made on