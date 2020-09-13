GENEVA WINGFIELD

Or Copy this URL to Share



Geneva Redfearn Wingfield

On Sunday, September 6, 2020; Devoted wife of Edward "Eddie" Wingfield; loving mother of Reginald and Bernard Redfearn. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane #227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store