GENEVA WINGFIELD
Geneva Redfearn Wingfield  
On Sunday, September 6, 2020; Devoted wife of Edward "Eddie" Wingfield; loving mother of Reginald and Bernard Redfearn. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane #227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
