

Genevieve Lukasik Diffee



Of Leesburg, FL and Gainesville, VA died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Diffee Sr.

Gen alongside her husband, Bill, enjoyed working together at the family business, Colony House Furniture. Her design visions were instrumental in bringing grace and elegance to the store, creating a destination place for people to shop for quality fine furnishings. She loved to play golf along with her husband and they were members at Congressional Country Club. She was an avid reader, and never traveled without a book in tow.

She leaves behind her loving family, her children, Love Diffee Jones of Gainesville, VA, William S. Diffee Jr. and his wife, Debra, Deborah Diffee Fahy and her husband James Fahy of Leesburg, FL, and B. Michael Diffee and his wife Darlene of Falls Church, VA; and loving sisters and brother, Mary Smolley and Agnes Yablunosky both of Hopwood PA, Helen Mercedes, of Leesburg, FL, and a brother Frank Lukasik (Geneva) of Leesburg, FL. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. on the campus of Youth For Tomorrow, 11835 Hazel Circle Drive, Bristow, VA in the Peterson Family Chapel. Pastor Denny Glusko and Pastor Lawrence Hubb will be officiating the service. The interment will follow at Stonewall Memorial Gardens, Gainesville, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or to Youth For Tomorrow, In Memory of Gen Diffee - 11835 Hazel Circle Drive, Bristow, VA 20136.