The Washington Post

GENEVIEVE EADDY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENEVIEVE EADDY.
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Wesley AME Zion Church
1615 14th St
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
John Wesley AME Zion Church
1615 14th St
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

GENEVIEVE G. EADDY (Age 106)  

Passed on February 24, 2020 at Bradford Oaks Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maggie A. Eaddy of Suitland, MD; two grandsons, Keith Eaddy of Los Angeles, CA and Conrad Eaddy (Shannon) of Waldorf, MD; five great-grandchildren, other relatives and close friends. Service on Wednesday, March 11 at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 1615 14th St., NW, Washington, DC. Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.