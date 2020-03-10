GENEVIEVE G. EADDY (Age 106)
Passed on February 24, 2020 at Bradford Oaks Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maggie A. Eaddy of Suitland, MD; two grandsons, Keith Eaddy of Los Angeles, CA and Conrad Eaddy (Shannon) of Waldorf, MD; five great-grandchildren, other relatives and close friends. Service on Wednesday, March 11 at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 1615 14th St., NW, Washington, DC. Viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Home.