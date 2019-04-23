

GENEVIEVE B. GRAMLICH



Genevieve "Jenny" Gramlich of Falls Church, VA, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Powhatan Nursing Home with her loving daughter, Lynn Hoover, at her side. She is also survived by her son, John Gramlich, of West Chester, PA; and her grandchildren, Ian, Eric, and Brandon.

Born on June 10, 1916, Jenny grew up in Washington, DC, where she met her beloved husband, the late Wallace E. Gramlich. They went on to host many memorable parties, dancing together until the wee hours. Jenny was known widely as a formidable cook and card player whose graciousness made everyone feel welcome in her home. Throughout her long life, she brought joy to her family and many friends, all of whom will miss her warmth and charm, her kindness and ever-flowing laughter. She was a true lady.