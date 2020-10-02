

Genevieve Schmitt O'Gorman "Genny" (Age 86)

Passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 in Greensboro, GA, where she had been living for the past two years at The Glen at Lake Oconee senior living facility. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Carroll (husband Dave and their two sons, Dave and Brandon) and her son, Scott O'Gorman, Jr. (wife Melissa and their three children, Jack, Joe and Georgia). She is preceded in death by her husband, Scott Ellis O'Gorman, her father, Henry Joseph Schmitt, her mother, Josephine Arnold Schmitt, and her sister, Florence Schmitt Tuerk. Genevieve was born in Port Washington, New York, where she spent her childhood years before her family moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania. There Genny attended Parkland High School, graduating in the spring of 1952. She matriculated to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she met her future husband, Scott O'Gorman, on a blind date during a football weekend in New Haven. Genny graduated from Smith in May of 1956 and a month later she and Scott were married in her hometown of Allentown. After spending two years at Fort Sill Oklahoma, where Scott was stationed in the Army, the couple moved to the Washington, DC area, where they put down roots and started their family. Outside of her devotion to her husband and two children, Genny was devoted to her alma mater, Smith College, loyally supporting the Smith Club of Washington, DC for many years. She fulfilled her desire to volunteer by spending countless hours helping The Meridian International Center and chairing the Grand Parents' Committee at The Potomac School. She pursued her life-long passion for ballet by taking ballet classes and becoming a season ticket holder to The Washington Ballet at The Kennedy Center. During the summer she cherished spending time with her family at their beach house in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Her favorite pastimes there were walking, visiting with friends, and spending time on the beach with Scott, her children and her grandchildren. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned at a date to be determined.



