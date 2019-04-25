GENEVIEVE KOLAR PARKER
On April 22, 2019, at age 101, Genevieve Kolar Parker of Clinton, Maryland. Mother of Rhoderick Parker (Beth), Mary Cronin (John), Christopher Parker (Beth), Cynthia Sims, and Janice Dixon (Paul). Genevieve is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Mrs. Parker's Visitation on Friday, April 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway, 13401 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD. Interment St. Mary's Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to your .