The Washington Post

GENEVIEVE PROCTOR (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-868-0900
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Notice
Genevieve V. Proctor  

Passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Clinton, Maryland surrounded by her family. She was born to Marshall and Ollie Proctor on November 14, 1928 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. She is survived by seven children, Patricia, James, Jr., Joyce, LaVerne, Nancy, Thomas (Darren) and Jeffrey; sisters, Gwendolyn, Carolyn, Mary "Sis"; brothers, Johnny, Vic, Eugene "Buddy", Hurley and Larry; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, MD. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 7, 2019
