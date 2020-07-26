1/
GENEVIEVE SOTAK
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GENEVIEVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GENEVIEVE ZIELINSKI SOTAK  (Age 96)  
Of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Genevieve was born on March 9, 1924 in Derby, CT. Her husband, George Anthony preceded her in death in 1990. She is the beloved mother of Michael G. Sotak of Rancho Mirage, CA and Mary T. Barbuto of Potomac, MD; son-in-law Robert A. Barbuto; and grandmother to Mary Theresa and Gabriella Barbuto. Entombment will take place at the Mausoleum in Gate of Heaven Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved