

GENEVIEVE ZIELINSKI SOTAK (Age 96)

Of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Genevieve was born on March 9, 1924 in Derby, CT. Her husband, George Anthony preceded her in death in 1990. She is the beloved mother of Michael G. Sotak of Rancho Mirage, CA and Mary T. Barbuto of Potomac, MD; son-in-law Robert A. Barbuto; and grandmother to Mary Theresa and Gabriella Barbuto. Entombment will take place at the Mausoleum in Gate of Heaven Cemetery



