

Genevieve Tayloe Steele



Genevieve Tayloe Steele, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Ernest Keith Steele and loving step-mother of Ernie Steele (Mary), Marty Ronayne (Mike), and Mike Steele (Pam). She is also survived by her nieces, Margaret Kent, Diane Fulbright, and Lynn Hunsicker; her grandchildren, Juanita Hilseberg, Teresa McAllister, Michael Ronayne Jr., Michelle Steele, Andrew Steele; and four great-grandchildren.

Genevieve was born in Wicomico, VA and was laid to rest at the Morattico Baptist Church cemetery there with predeceased family members going back for generations. Genevieve was the daughter of Samuel Fuller Kent and Margerite Elizabeth Kent. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Samuel P. Kent and Wallace Davis Kent.

A Memorial Service will be held at Asbury Methodist Village Chapel on August 24, 2019 starting at 3 p.m. Reception to follow service.