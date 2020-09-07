1/1
Gennie Gregg
Gennie M. Gregg  
On Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home in Ft. Washington, MD. Beloved mother of Mingo, Jr, Willie (Edna),Tommie, Sr. (Sharon),Jerry, Johnny (Daisy) and Harold Gregg. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Benjamin of Columbia, SC,other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends in the chapel of Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St, Alexandria VA 22314 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. Rev John J. Nicholas, Jr., officiating. Capacity is limited to 70. Social distancing and masks are required for everyone. Interment in Bethel Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490089
