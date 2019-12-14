

GENEVA SMITH (Age 93)



Ascended from her earthly home into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Randolph Smith. She is survived by devoted nieces

Patricia Haynie (Reginald) and Antoinette Allsbrooks, nephew, Robert Allsbrooks, III (Chris) and sister-in-law, Annette Allsbrooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Randolph Ricardo Smith; sister, Cora Rebecca Moore and brother, Robert C. Allsbrooks, Jr. Viewing Tuesday, December 17 at Hodges and Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until service at 11. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.