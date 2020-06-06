GEOFFREY COHEN
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, GEOFFREY COHEN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late Sidney and Selma Cohen. Loving brother of Valerie (Brian) Ulbrich. Cherished uncle of Mark and John Ulbrich. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.