Geoffrey Stuart Wright
Geoffrey Stuart Wright (Age 66) of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived by a brother, Jonathan SG Wright, sister-in-Law Charlotte Knepper and niece Maryclaire Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Wright and Jeanne W. Wright and his brother, Micheal Von Rhau. Geoffrey will be remembered by his many friends and family for his love of music and his musical talents, his technical expertise, his willingness to lend a helping-hand, and his sense of humor. Because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, please refer to an on-line tribute to Geoffrey at www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
In lieu of flowers, please feel welcome to donate to a charity of your choice
