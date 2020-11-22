1/
GEOFFREY WRIGHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEOFFREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Geoffrey Stuart Wright   
Geoffrey Stuart Wright (Age 66) of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived by a brother, Jonathan SG Wright, sister-in-Law Charlotte Knepper and niece Maryclaire Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Wright and Jeanne W. Wright and his brother, Micheal Von Rhau. Geoffrey will be remembered by his many friends and family for his love of music and his musical talents, his technical expertise, his willingness to lend a helping-hand, and his sense of humor. Because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, please refer to an on-line tribute to Geoffrey at www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com In lieu of flowers, please feel welcome to donate to a charity of your choice in honor of Geoffrey.WWW.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.COM  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved