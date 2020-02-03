

Geoffrey Wright McKinless



Beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away on the morning of January 15, 2020 in Manassas, Virginia from complications of influenza and COPD. He was 67 years old.

Geoff was the second of four children of Robert McKinless and Nancy Faus McKinless (deceased). He is survived by his father (Bob), sister, Martha Porch (Larry), sister Kathi (Mike), brother, Rich (Kathy), nieces, Andrea Farley, Michelle Giordano, Jackie McKee (Justin), Ashley McKinless, and nephews, Chris McKinless (Adina), Michael Giordano, and Thomas McKinless.

Geoff was born on October 5, 1952 in Washington, DC and grew up in the Parklawn area of Fairfax County. He attended Parklawn and Lincolnia Elementary, Glasgow Middle, and Thomas Jefferson High Schools. He was a member of Boy Scouts Troup 988, and following high school he worked as a mechanic and later a parts manager for several GM dealers and auto repair businesses in Northern Virginia. Geoff lived the past 30 years in the house he owned in Manassas.

Geoff was creative and inventive with tools. He was the "MacGyver" of the 70s. He bought, repaired and raced cars; he loved to travel and attended the Olympic Games with his family in Montreal and Los Angeles; he hiked in Grand Canyon and Yosemite and climbed Mt. Washington and Old Rag mountains. Geoff took in homeless cats in his neighborhood over the years to care for them and pay for their veterinary needs. He was also a lover of pyrotechnics and created with his friends many memorable fireworks displays.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Novant Prince William Medical Center for their thoughtfulness and compassion while Geoff was under their care. Anyone wishing to honor Geoff's memory may do so by making a donation in support of Capital Caring or a local animal shelter. The family plans a private gathering at a future date in celebration of Geoff's life.