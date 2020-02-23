The Washington Post

GEORGANNE JOHNSON

Notice
Georganne Barnes Johnson

Georganne Barnes Johnson (Jan Johnson) died at Lorien Nursing Center in Columbia on January 12, 2020. She was born November 2, 1917, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Joseph Lee Barnes and Adelaide Baird Barnes.
 
Mrs. Johnson was an artist, whose small oil paintings hang in private collections from Maine to California. She was educated at St. Mary's Hall (Doane Academy) and at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. In 1944, she married Edmund Johnson. He died in 1999. They lived in Ohio, in Washington, DC, and in Maryland.
 
Mrs. Johnson's funeral was in Our Lady's Church, Ellicott City, on January 31. Her family buried her ashes at Hopewell Cemetery in Cecil County
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
