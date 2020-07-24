Georganne Maria Linthicum "Georgie" (Age 78)
Of Middletown, MD, was called by God on July 20, 2020. Georganne was born December 6, 1941 in Washington, DC. to the late Thomas C. Charuhas and Isabelle McDonald Charuhas. Georgie grew up in Sliver Spring, MD. and was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School. She also worked for Montgomery Country Public Schools in the guidance office for 40 years. Georgie is survived by sons, Michael, Christopher (Carolyn), Robert (Erin). Grandchildren, Hannah, Jack, Devin, Ryan and Carly. Sister Jean Wright (Melvin), nieces and nephews, Bryan, Heather and Randy. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family due to current restrictions. There will be a celebration of Life on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Georganne's memory to Kline Hospice House. 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771 http://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Kline-Hospice-House.aspx
