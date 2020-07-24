1/1
GEORGANNE "GEORGIE" LINTHICUM
1941 - 2020
Georganne Maria Linthicum  "Georgie" (Age 78)  
Of Middletown, MD, was called by God on July 20, 2020. Georganne was born December 6, 1941 in Washington, DC. to the late Thomas C. Charuhas and Isabelle McDonald Charuhas. Georgie grew up in Sliver Spring, MD. and was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School. She also worked for Montgomery Country Public Schools in the guidance office for 40 years. Georgie is survived by sons, Michael, Christopher (Carolyn), Robert (Erin). Grandchildren, Hannah, Jack, Devin, Ryan and Carly. Sister Jean Wright (Melvin), nieces and nephews, Bryan, Heather and Randy. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family due to current restrictions. There will be a celebration of Life on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Georganne's memory to Kline Hospice House. 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771 http://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Kline-Hospice-House.aspx. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
She was a wonderful, beautiful and lovely spirit with a ready smile, cheerful encouragement and a gentle way.
Ty Duggins
Friend
July 23, 2020
he first two words that come to mind when I think of Georgie, are faith and laughter. She was always available to share a prayer or a laugh. She will be missed.
Nancy and Ron Brown
Friend
