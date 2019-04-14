Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE ALDRICH.



George Hoover Aldrich



An International Judge, Professor and Foreign Service Diplomat who proudly represented his country for 53 years.

He began as a lawyer for the United States Government, working principally in the field of International law from 1959 until 1981. He served as Deputy Legal Adviser of the State Department from 1969 to 1977, Legal Adviser to Dr. Henry Kissinger for the Vietnam Peace Negotiations, Ambassador and Head of the U.S. delegation to the Geneva Conference that produced the 1977 Protocols to the Geneva Conventions on the Laws of War, Ambassador and Deputy Special Representative of the President for the United Nations Law of the Sea Conference from 1977 to 1981, a Member of the United Nations International Law Commission in 1981, and a Judge on the Iran-US Claims Tribunal in the Netherlands from 1981 to 2012. During his time in the Netherland, he was a Professor of International Humanitarian Law at Leiden University and a Member of the Eritrea Ethiopia Claims Commission.

He received a B.A. degree from DePauw University in1954 and an LLB and LLM degrees from Harvard Law School in 1957 and 1958. George also received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from DePauw University in 2007. Judge Aldrich was born on February 25, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Emmett Porter Aldrich and Hettie Barbara Hoover Aldrich. He grew up in South Bend, Indiana.

Judge Aldrich died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary; three sons, Edward of Alexandria VA, Stephen (Jill) of Pittsford, NY, Robert (Amy) of Atlanta GA, and, and five grandchildren, Simon, Abby, Nolan, Katie and James.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the St. Michaels Perkins Family YMCA and Bay Hundred Senior Center at:

For online condolences, please visit