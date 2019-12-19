

Lt. George R. Allen (age91)



Died peacefully in his Annandale, VA home on December 4, 2019. Lt. Allen enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in 1945. He was a veteran of Died peacefully in his Annandale, VA home on December 4, 2019. Lt. Allen enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in 1945. He was a veteran of World War II , the Korean and Vietnam war s. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Throughout his twenty-seven years in the Navy, Lt. Allen received multiple awards and medals.

Lt. Allen was a Pomo Indian who was born on the reservation on February 28, 1928 in Ukiah, California. His mother was a renowned Pomo Indian basket weaver whose baskets have been displayed in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, DC Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, California is named for her.

Lt. Allen settled in his home in Annandale, Virginia. He moved there with his family in 1964. He worked briefly for the U.S. Census Bureau before his final retirement. His beloved wife, Louise, to whom he was married for 56 years, preceded Lt. Allen in death. He is survived by his four children, Gary Allen (Terry) of Nokesville, VA, Debra Allen-Hensley (David) of Chantilly, VA and twin girls, Sharon Allen Rasheed (Aby) of Springfield, VA and Karen Bailey (John) of Bealeton, VA; four grand- children, Kenneth, Kevin, Sarah and Lauren; and two great-grand-children; Kaylee and Brayden. Mr. Allen enjoyed hunting, and fishing and was a passionate Redskins fan.

Lt. Allen will be buried at Arlington Cemetery on Thursday, December 19 at 3 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Humane Society of Fairfax County.