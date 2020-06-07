It is with great sadness that the family of George M. Anastasi of Centrevile, VA, announces his passing from this life on June 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Retired Commander, USN, and retired Senior Vice President, Serco. He is survived by his wife, Roma Anastasi; his four children, Leah Hays (John), George M. Anastasi, II, "Chip" (Lee), Jennifer Anastasi (Nigel), and Noelle Anastasi; and his four grandchildren, Olivia Hays, Matthew Anastasi, Jamie Anastasi, and John Hays, "Johnie". A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on June 11, 2020, at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Rd., Chantilly, VA. Interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.