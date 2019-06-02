

GEORGE EDWARD FOX

March 27, 1948 - May 3, 2019

MARY JANELLE FOX

September 22, 1954 - May 27, 2019



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of George Edward Fox on May 3, 2019 and his beloved wife, Mary Janelle Fox on May 27, 2019. Mary was with her beloved George at the time of his death and he greeted her in the Kingdom of Heaven at the time of her death. They were surrounded by those they loved.

George and Mary are survived by their son, Michael Anthony Fox of Waldorf, Maryland, Michael's wife Kristan, grandchildren, Lilly, Cole, Oliver and Evelyn, and their dogs Sinbad and Cupcake. George was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy Fox. He is survived by his brothers, Tom, John, Gary, Larry, and Jimmy. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Shirley Picard, and sister, Diana Stephens. Mary is survived by her sisters, Alicia Stahl and Cece Culp, and brother, Ray Picard.

George and Mary were married at St. Dominics Catholic Church in Washington, DC on December 1, 1973. They lived and worked in the Washington, DC area much of their lives and relocated to Hagerstown, Maryland in 2017.

George and Mary will be remembered by all that knew them as loving, generous and loyal. They were the "it" couple and will be sorely missed by many people. In keeping with their wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. A private ceremony for the disbursement of their cremated remains in the Gulf of Mexico will be at a later date. In remembrance of George and Mary, please make a donation to your local humane society.