GEORGE ANDERSON
Rev. George M. Anderson, S.J.  (Age 86)  
Died peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Merion Station, PA. Father's Anderson's entire Jesuit life was devoted to serving the poor and imprisoned, largely in the Washington and New York metro areas. He also wrote extensively for, and served on the editorial board of, America magazine.Private burial at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA. He will be honored at a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, August 11, at 11:30 a.m. Virtual participation is invited on line at www.sju.edu/livestream. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA East Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, New York, NY 10028. Additional information at: www.dinanfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
