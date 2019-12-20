George Arthur Cook III

(Age 68)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 16, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born on June 8, 1951 in Takoma Park, Maryland to Alice Jane Walker and George Arthur Cook Jr. He was a graduate of Springbrook High School and Montgomery College. He then found his passion in life in the martial arts, earning his black belt in the late 70's from Hill's Hitters. He became a noted expert in all facets of MMA competition from boxing to grappling to karate. Besides his own awards for fighting in the ring, he also trained a number of fighters over three decades and was proud of their accomplishments. George's wanderlust led him to travel throughout Europe as a young adult, and find adventure in surfing and sailing in the Caribbean. In his later life, the Caribbean re-captured his soul and he traveled frequently to his beloved island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands. His love of the martial arts, travel, and adventure was supported by a career spanning several industries.



He is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Keeler Cook, daughters Tracy Mahmoud and Molly Hackley and son-in-law RJ; sister Cynthia Cook Taylor and brother-in-law Dexter; niece Melissa Jane Taylor and husband, Aaron Marrs; nephew Walker Taylor and wife Sarah and great nephews Sutton and Grayson. His love of family was the center of his life, especially after the birth of his grandson Liam in 2019. He loved and touched each one deeply.



A celebration of George's full and amazing life will be held at a later date with remembrances and music.