

George Ignatius Baxter, DDS



Dr. George I. Baxter passed away on March 12, 2020 following a long illness. He was a resident of Riderwood Village Retirement Community, Silver Spring, MD at the time of his death. George was born on January 13, 1932 in Schenectady, NY. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Union College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He graduated first in his class and was awarded membership in Omicron Kappa Upsilon honorary dental fraternity. He served two years in the US Air Force and was discharged at the rank of Captain in 1959. He moved to Washington, DC where he practiced dentistry until he retired in 2007. In addition, he was a professor of Endodontia and Periodontia at Georgetown University Dental School for several years. He was a member of the American Dental Assoc., D.C. Dental Society, Southern MD Dental Soc., Pan Am Medical-Dental Assoc., and Federation Dentaire Internationale. He was an early pioneer in the use of the ND Yag laser on the East Coast and in the use of dental implants. He has lived in Bethesda, MD, Washington, DC, Engelwood, FL and Rehoboth Beach, DE. George was a devout Catholic. For many years, he served as lector and Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, MD. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He enjoyed playing his violin, watercolor painting, golf, fishing, gardening and traveling. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his kindness and generosity, but most of all for his love of family and dentistry. He will be greatly missed.

George was predeceased by his parents Louis and Bertha Baxter and his older brother, Louis. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ellie, the former Eleanore Leahy; five children; Susan Pannell (Barry), Dr. Barbara Baxter, Thomas Baxter (Diane), Edmund Baxter (Linda), Dr. Jane Baxter Harris (Donald); brothers-in-law, William Leahy (Janet), John Leahy (Pat); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due the present Covid 19 Virus epidemic.

Memorial gifts may be made in his name to Union College, 807 Union St., Schenectady NY OR , Memphis, TN.