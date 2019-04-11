GEORGE MAGNUS BENAS, JR.
George Magnus Benas, Jr. , 93, died in his home in Adamstown Maryland on April 8, 2019. A private funeral service and interment will be held at Saint Rose of Lima Church in Gaithersburg, Maryland on April 16, 2019.
George was born in Utica, New York and was the loving husband of the late Marie Elizabeth Badecker He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1949 and served in the Navy as a fighter pilot on the aircraft carriers Antietam and Princeton during the Korean War
. Surviving are his sister Carol Jean Benton of Gardner, MA; and seven children: Midge Desimone (Thomas) of Swampscott, MA, George M. Benas III (Jill) of Georgetown, MA, Timothy M. Benas (Emily) of Rockville, Christopher P. Benas (Louise) of Yarrowsburg, Gregory M. Benas (Kelly) of Frederick, Mark A. Benas (Heather) of Clarksburg and Julie M. Crain (Walter) of Falls Church, VA. Another child, Elizabeth A. Henry (William) passed away in 2017. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.