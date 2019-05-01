GEORGE MANSFIELD BESCHNER
(Age 85)
Of Silver Spring, Maryland, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Riderwood Retirement Community. Beloved husband of Helen P. Beschner, brother of William and Wayne Beschner and father of Ross (Lisa) Beschner, Meryl (Steve) Bolen and Joy (Jackie) Johnson. He is survived by eight grandsons that he loved deeply, Jacob, Daniel and Timothy Beschner, Brad and Scott Bolen, and Kyle, Carter and Drew Johnson. George was born to the late George Mansfield and Emily Barghaan Beschner, on December 12, 1933, in Staten Island, New York. George graduated from New Dorp High School in 1952. He received a football scholarship from New York University
where he received a BS in Social Services in 1955. He later received a MS in Social Work from Columbia University in 1964. He served two years in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He married Helen Povec on December 7, 1958, and they lived together in Staten Island, New York before relocating to Maryland in 1964. George started his social work career working with street gangs in New York City. He then spent over 30 years directing, coordinating and monitoring health science services projects for the federal government. He was a recognized expert in substance abuse treatment program policy analysis at the National Institute on Drug Abuse and co-authored 23 publications. He was passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. He was proud to participate in demonstrations during the Civil Rights
Movement. George enjoyed sports, excelling at basketball and football in high school and college and coaching his children in various sports. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Maryland Hall of Montgomery Station in the Riderwood Retirement Community, 3120 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904 followed by a celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service.